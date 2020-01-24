Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and No. 3 UConn used a dominant third quarter to beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 60-45 on Thursday night _ the first matchup in 13 years between the two teams whose rivalry dominated the sport for over a decade. Trailing by three at the half, the Huskies scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter to take a 45-33 lead on Dangerfield's 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the period. UConn led by 11 after three and Tennessee could get no closer in the fourth quarter. Rennia Davis scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vols.