Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and No. 3 UConn used a dominant third quarter to beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 60-45 on Thursday night _ the first matchup in 13 years between the two teams whose rivalry dominated the sport for over a decade. Trailing by three at the half, the Huskies scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter to take a 45-33 lead on Dangerfield's 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the period. UConn led by 11 after three and Tennessee could get no closer in the fourth quarter. Rennia Davis scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vols.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 21 points and No. 5 Louisville beat Virginia 71-56 Thursday night for its 11th straight win. The Cardinals used a 16-2 run over a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half to take control. Louisville shot 71.4% in the first quarter and led by 20 in the second. Evans, the league’s reigning player of the week, kept her hot hand early as she scored 15 points in the first half. In a matchup of the ACC’s top scorers, she outdueled league leader Jocelyn Willoughby to give coach Jeff Walz his 350th career victory. Willoughby scored 17 points.
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New England cornerback Joejuan Williams faces charges after being stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper for speeding on Interstate 40. The trooper stopped Williams at 9:37 p.m on Jan. 17. Williams was arrested for speeding along with possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams reportedly posted bond and was released. A Patriots spokesman said the team is aware of the reports of Williams' arrest, but offered no further comment. The Nashville, Tennessee native played at Vanderbilt and was the 45th pick overall in the 2019 draft.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 takes a break from conference play this weekend when its teams match up with members of the Southeastern Conference for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Third-ranked Kansas will be without suspended big men Silvio De Sousa and David McCormick when they face former Texas coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee on Saturday. Top-ranked Baylor heads to Florida and No. 18 Kentucky welcomes No. 15 Kentucky in the other two big showdowns Saturday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored 10 of her 22 points in the first quarter and ninth-ranked Mississippi State held off Vanderbilt 68-52 for a rare victory at Memorial Gym. The Bulldogs bounced back quickly from their close loss at top-ranked South Carolina this week by notching their seventh straight win against Vanderbilt. This was just the fifth time Mississippi State has won in 24 games at Memorial. Mississippi State had to rally after trailing 50-46 after the third quarter. The Bulldogs took control in the fourth, outscoring Vandy 22-2 as the short-handed Commodores missed 10 of 11 shots.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Bell grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and made key free throws late to help Jacksonville beat Lipscomb 89-85 in overtime. Bell's two free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation stretched the Sharks' lead to 75-72, but Lipscomb's Michael Buckland hit a running 3-point buzzer-beater from the top of the arc to force overtime. Jacksonville opened the extra period on a 7-0 spurt capped by Bell's jumper, then sealed the win with two more Bell free throws. Mo Arnold scored 18 points to lead Jacksonville. Buckland finished with 24 points for Lipscomb.