Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he wants to enact some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, which would include banning women from undergoing the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Republican governor made the announcement Thursday surrounded by dozens of GOP state lawmakers, many of whom are up for reelection later this year. Lee said he will soon introduce legislation that will ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, or about six weeks into pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant. Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, but then immediately blocked as they face legal challenges.