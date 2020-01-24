Lipscomb looks to end streak vs N. Fla.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: North Florida has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Lipscomb has relied on freshmen. For the Ospreys, seniors Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring, including 72 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Lipscomb's scoring this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games.