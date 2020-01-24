Low pressure system keeps clouds, drizzle in the forecast

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower along with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday we will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and highs in the middle 50s with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.