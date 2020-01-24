Low pressure system keeps clouds, drizzle in the forecast

A low pressure system will keep the clouds, cooler temperatures and small rain chances and drizzle across the region today.
Another cloudy day is expected across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 40s with southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Pockets of drizzle and light showers are possible during the day, as an upper level low pressure system spins to our north. We will keep with clouds tonight and see lows in the lower 30s along with west winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 15 mph. High: 43.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 33.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Mostly to partly cloudy skies will prevail tomorrow as our pesky upper level low pushes east and northeast of the region. Highs tomorrow remain in the middle 40s with mostly dry conditions and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Small chance for rain Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs back near 50 degrees with overnight lows in the middle 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower along with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday we will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and highs in the middle 50s with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.