Mid-South business headlines: $270M Collierville development financed and underway; SeviceMaster CEO steps down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
This week’s cover story focuses on St. Jude’s $412 million Research Center, which is under construction in the Pinch District. With that comes even more good news -- minority and women owned construction firms are earning a place on the hospital’s biggest projects.
Also related to the St. Jude story is a new outpatient facility and an officer tower with big minority and women owned potential on deck.
Now to the $270 million Collierville development that’s finally financed and underway. It is set to include 176 independent-living apartments, 63 independent-living homes, 52 assisted-living units, 32 memory-support units, and 60 nursing beds.
Nikhil Varty was the CEO of Memphis’ largest public companies. He announced his resignation Tuesday, in order to “pursue other opportunities.” Naren Gursahaney, the chairman of the board of director, will now serve as the interim CEO of ServiceMaster.
