Mid-South coach accused of trafficking steroids files civil suit

PARAGOULD, Ark. (WMC) - A Mid-South football coach accused of shipping large amounts of steroids to his home has filed a civil suit against the state of Arkansas.
Paragould police arrested 29-year-old Dex Gardner after receiving a tip from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that it had seized a shipment of 1,800 grams of steroids and testosterone addressed to Gardner.
After a U.S. postal inspector delivered the package on Oct. 23, 2019, police executed a search warrant at Gardner’s address.
Gardner claims the officers “executed a search warrant at [his] wife’s residence without presenting such facts." He said his wife asked to see a copy of the search warrant and “was met with a verbal demand to be allowed in the residence without being presented a copy.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia used to package controlled substances. Investigators also reported finding two loaded syringes, hydrocodone, foil bags, and shipping labels and containers.
Gardner says he’s not able to speak on that at this time because he is still in communication with his defense attorney.
On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Gardner with conspiracy to traffic a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gardner was arrested and his bond was set at $75,000 cash-only.
His criminal court date is Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.
