Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs Southern Miss

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Blue Raiders have scored 69.4 points per game and allowed 78 points per game against Conference USA opponents. Those are both improvements over the 63.2 points scored and 81.5 points given up to non-conference opponents.GIFTED GABE: Gabe Watson has connected on 29.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He's also made 79.1 percent of his free throws this season.