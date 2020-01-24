More clouds than sun the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect some drizzle at times with more clouds this afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be west at 5-15 mph, so it will be a little breezy at times.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds west 5 mph.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks mainly dry and chilly with highs in the mid 40s Saturday to around 50 Sunday and lows in the low to mid 30s. Expect more clouds than sun both days with a slight chance of a shower Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s all week. A stray shower is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday but it’s only a small chance at this time. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s each night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
