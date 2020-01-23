Most of the rain moves out, but don’t put the umbrella away just yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is pushing rain to the east and out of the Mid-South but an upper level low pressure system will keep clouds, cool temperatures, and a slight chance of drizzle and a few stray showers in place overnight and through the day tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 38
FRIDAY: Clouds & Patchy Drizzle Wind: W 10-15 High: 43
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: W 5-10 Low: 33
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs in the low 50s and lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.