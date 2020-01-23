Most of the rain moves out, but don’t put the umbrella away just yet

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s.