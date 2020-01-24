SCS employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor faces judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Schools employee faced a judge Thursday after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say they received tips that 30-year-old Patrick Albano’s Google account uploaded more than 100 images of children engaging in sexual acts.
"There's not really any way that you can know. You can have a teacher, a doctor, a police officer. You just don't know people can be who they want to be behind the internet,” said Lt. James Taylor with MPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Lt. Taylor says his office receives anywhere from three to seven tips of child exploitation per day.
"The internet opens up a whole new world,” Taylor added.
Albano is a licensed educator but works as an Instructional Support Advisor at the Shelby County Schools District Office where he is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.
Albano does not work with children in his current role, however WMC Action News 5 learned he was previously employed at Soulsville Charter School.
A court affidavit says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported seven tips related to a Google account that belonged to Albano.
Mike Brady, owner of Cyber Solutions Inc, says many internet providers have disclaimers reserving the right to check material to make sure inappropriate content isn't being posted.
"Somebody reported it whether its internal or external, and they were able to trace it back to his email address,” Brady said.
Lt. Taylor says this is an important reminder for parents to be proactive.
"It's a different age with technology and cell phones,” Taylor said. “You have to constantly monitor what your children are doing."
Albano will make another court appearance Friday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.
