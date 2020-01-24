Shelby Co. juvenile judge advocates for community outreach in annual State of the Court Address

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Programs, staff and public opinion were touted in Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael’s State of the Court Address. While Judge Michael believes public perception of the Shelby County court is getting better, he used part of Friday’s State of the Court Address to urge staff and advocates to continue community outreach for the court.
“We get criticized. We get criticized rather frequently,” Judge Michael said. “You need to be out there speaking. I’m one voice. You need to be out in the community telling your story about the hard work you do.”
One of the criticisms often reaching the court is the debate over juvenile transfers to adult court. Judge Michael didn’t use his speech to talk about the subject but answered the media’s questions about it following the address.
“When I took the bench as special judge in 2013 the year before there were 250 people transferred to adult court,” Judge Michael said. “Since that time, my highest number has been around 92.”
Michael said in 2019 he saw 90 transfer hearings. He transferred 56 people from juvenile court to adult court, and 34 voluntarily waived themselves to adult court. Forty-six of the transfers were under 18 years old.
“It's the biggest black eye for that court right now but it suggests an even bigger problem,” Josh Spickler Executive Director of Just City said. “It suggests a culture of warehousing children frankly and treating children as adults much more frequently than we need to.”
Just City is a Memphis group fighting for a smaller, fairer and more humane criminal justice system according to its website.
“I follow the law and I’m data-driven,” Judge Michael said.
Michael talked about new programs in the court including an agreement with Memphis Public Libraries to provide library cards to all the kids who go through the court. He also said plans for a new detention center hit a few snags.
“We're this close. We're almost there,” Michael said. “And hopefully we'll have an announcement with me and county in the next few weeks.”
As federal law changes, the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center now needs more beds. Judge Michael said he’s up against the clock to get a new detention center built.
