Silver Alert issued for West Memphis women

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for two West Memphis women missing since Jan. 23.
According to the alert, law enforcement is looking for Carol Son and Mary Gibbs.
She was last seen around 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at 653 Highway 77 near Hope House Ministries. Officials said she was wearing black, white and a gray striped shirt, black shoes and a black coat.
She is 5′1″, weighs 155 pounds, has short white hair and brown eyes.
She was also traveling in a black Ford Edge, with an Arkansas license plate of 943WRI, that may be driven by Mary Gibbs, according to ASP.
Gibbs is 5′8″, weighs 205 pounds, has white hair with medium length and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.
According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department Facebook page, there have been reports of Son and Gibbs being seen in Marion and in the Marked Tree area around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
If you see Son, officials ask that you contact local police immediately.
