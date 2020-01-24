Sponsors needed to help children under Summer Food Service Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The state is looking for organizations to sponsor the Summer Food Service Program.
The program ensures that children 18 and younger have access to nutritious meals during the summer. The Tennessee Department of Human Services is looking for organizations to sponsor free meals for children in their community.
This need is especially important in rural counties in Tennessee.
“Summer is a big thing where you just don’t get fed sometimes. And a lot of parents, not just the children, they rely on the school system to feed their children every day,” said Rebecca Haigh from Murfreesboro City School. “So we have to continue that and do it on days that we are not in the system at the time and breaks are one of them.”
Applications will be accepted until May 1. For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Services website.
