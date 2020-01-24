2 teens arrested after woman shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers are behind bars after a woman was shot Wednesday night.
Investigators said a 16- and 17-year-old were arrested in connection to the investigation.
Officers were called to South Parkway and Third Street around 10:45 Wednesday night.
Police said the woman was shot in the 200 block of W. McKellar while trying to recover a stolen 2006 Xterra. She was taken Regional One in critical condition.
Authorities said shots were fired at her and her husband. The teenagers arrested have not been identified at this time.
