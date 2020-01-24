Tennessee basketball recruit is McDonald’s All American

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Tennessee Vols are preparing for their SEC/BIG 12 showdown at third-ranked Kansas this weekend, UT Head Coach Rick Barnes is celebrating the news one of his top recruits is now a McDonald’s All-American.
Jaden Springer gets his official invite to play in the McDonald’s All American Game.
The 6-foot-4-inch Guard from Charlotte, NC is a five-star prospect who plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Springer helped IMG win the Geico High School National Championship last season averaging 18.6 points, almost four rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
The 43rd Annual McDonald’s All American Game is set for May 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
