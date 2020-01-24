Tennessee Tech student being tested for Coronavirus after recent travel

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A student at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville is being treated for the Coronavirus.
According to university officials, the student has “very mild symptoms” and with his recent travel history, he met the criteria for testing.
School officials released the following statement Thursday night:
On Thursday, a student at Tennessee Tech University presented with very mild symptoms, and with his recent travel history met the criteria for testing for possible infection with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health providers quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing, but nothing has been confirmed. The individual is being kept isolated while precautionary testing is being conducted. Tennessee Tech and healthcare professionals continue to communicate and collaborate with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
The Tennessee Department of Health advises that while we await test results, there are no specific actions other individuals need to take. As soon as more information about the situation becomes available it will be made aware to be made to the public.
