ASP: Human remains found during investigation of Cross County woman’s disappearance

HAZEN, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police confirm human remains were recovered Saturday that may be the body of a missing Cross County woman.
The remains were found from a crude grave site about nine miles north of Hazen.
Forensics experts at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will attempt to identify the remains and determine a manner and cause of death.
Christy Lynn Rooks, 42, of Wynne was last seen in the Hazen area around Jan. 10
Rooks was reported missing Jan. 17 and the Wynne Police Department posted information on Facebook about Rooks on Jan. 20.
Information tied to Rooks’ disappearance led law enforcement officers to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past two days.
Rooks’ Nissan Altima was found by Highway Patrol troopers Friday in Cabot.
Rooks’ boyfriend, 47-year-old Earl Parks of Hazen is being questioned by police in connection to her disappearance. He has been taken into custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
This is an ongoing investigation.
