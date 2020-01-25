150 blighted properties transferred from Shelby County to neighborhood non-profit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of blighted properties have hope for new lives now that they are in the hands of an established, neighborhood non-profit.
The WMC Action News 5 Investigators have been tracking the effects of blight in Shelby County for months.
On Friday, dozens of blighted properties in the Klondike and Smokey City neighborhoods, located in North Memphis, were transferred from the Shelby County Land Bank to the Klondike-Smokey City CDC.
The agreement is the first of its kind in Shelby County.
In a ceremony held Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris applauded the transfer.
“They’ve got a tall order,” he said of the non-profit group. “They’ve got 150 properties in their hands but we think they can do it. We’re so pleased that the community will continue to be in control of its own destiny. The prospects are really bright.”
The neighborhood group focuses on economic redevelopment in North Memphis. It paid $225,000 for the properties.
However, it’s unclear what will happen with the properties and when.
“Everybody asks ‘what are you going to do with these lots?’ I don’t know,” said Klondike-Smokey City CDC Executive Director, Quincey Morris. “It’s not left up to me. It’s left up to the community but I do know we’re going to stabilize, maintain, create jobs and keep our community looking fine.”
Maintenance of the properties is written into the deal with the County. The agreement states the Klondike-Smokey City CDC will also pay $15 per hour to those who cut do any work on the lots.
If maintenance does not continue, Shelby County can take back ownership of the properties within five years.
The Investigators went through the list of 150 properties. Many of the lots have been sitting the Shelby County Land Bank for years.
They ended up there after the previous owners stopped paying taxes and then no one purchased them at a tax sale.
In the agreement, Shelby County admits resources to maintain the vacant lots or demolish the blighted homes are severely limited. That was a factor in the transfer.
See the properties below.
1. 1153 LOONEY 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/29/2014
2. 0 GRANT 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/20/2009
3. 809 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2016
4. 805 N BELLEVUE BL 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/18/2011
5. 817 BELLEVUE 38107
6. 861 BELLEVUE N. 38107
7.-10. Four empty parcels at BELLEVUE N. 38107
11. 0 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/8/1976
12. 0 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/20/2009
13. 0 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/9/2009
14. 0 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/28/1984
15. 0 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
16. 898 ALMA 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/15/2016
17. 908 ALMA 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/20/2009
18. 912 ALMA ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/30/2007
19. 881 N CLAYBROOK 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/3/2016
20. 885 ALMA 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/18/2011
21. 883 ALMA 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
22. 894 OLYMPIC ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/18/2011
23. 942 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 5/18/2012
24. 930 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/10/2011
25. 932 OLYMPIC ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/10/2011
26. 937 OLYMPIC ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/10/2011
27. 933 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 1/24/2013
28. 931 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/30/2007
29. 0 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/15/2011
30. 891 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 5/18/2012
31. 889 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/9/2009
32. 884 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/30/2007
33. 0 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/6/1993
34. 1209 VOLLINTINE AV 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/15/2000
35. 906 ANNIE 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/26/2014
36. 906 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 5/18/2010
37. 932 N BELLEVUE BL 38107
38. 885 ANNIE PL. 38107, Shelby County property as of 1/24/2013
39. 859 ANNIE 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
40. 837 ANNIE PL. 38107
41. 870 ANNIE 38107 , Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
42. 0 ANNIE PL. 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/9/2009
43. 877 MONTGOMERY ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
44. 35877 MONTGOMERY ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
45. 0 ANNIE PL 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
46. 897 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/20/2009
46. 873 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
47. 855 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
48. 1209 JOSEPH 38107
49. 848 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/23/2015
50. 856 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/24/2009
51. 0 ANNIE PL. 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/15/2011
52. 890 ANNIE PL. 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/15/2012
53. 885 MONTGOMERY, Shelby County property as of 38107 1/8/2005
54. 894 BELLEVUE 38107, Shelby County property as of 9/7/2011
55. 888 BELLEVUE 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/15/2016
56. 794 BELLEVUE BLVD 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/3/2016
57. 804 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 4/28/2016
58. 857 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/26/2014
59. 849 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/19/2007
60. 845 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2016
61. 829 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/15/2016
62. 823 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 1/8/2005
63. 806 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/23/2015
64. 810 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
65. 834 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/15/2016
66. 849 ALMA 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/17/2017
67. 861 N. CLAYBROOK 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
68. 0 (814) ALMA - (REAR) 38107
69. 828 ALMA 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
70. 832 ALMA 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/19/2007
71. 734 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 5/18/2012
72. 740 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/10/2011
73. 0 OLYMPIC ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
74. 758 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 5/18/2010
75. 788 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/18/2011
76. 764 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 5/18/2010
77. 766 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 5/18/2010
78. 741 OLYMPIC ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
79. 753 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/10/2011
80. 750 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/15/2016
81. 746 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/30/2007
82. 1212 SAFFARANS 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/3/2017
83. 779 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2016
84. 1208 LOONEY 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2016
85. 0 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 0/0/0000
86. 729 MONTGOMERY 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/19/2007
87. 738 BELLEVUE N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/26/2014
88. 744 BELLEVUE BLVD 38107, Shelby County property as of 9/3/2016
89. 0 BELLEVUE 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/8/1976
90. 0 BELLEVUE 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
91. 752 BELLEVUE BL 38107, Shelby County property as of 12/3/2005
92. 1207 SAFFARANS 38107, Shelby County property as of 4/28/2016
93. 791 MANSFIELD N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
94. 765 MANSFIELD N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/23/2015
95. 766 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/9/2009
96. 774 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/5/2005
97. 771 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
98. 765 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/26/2014
99. 747 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
100. 762 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/15/2012
101. 766 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/15/2012
102. 770 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/18/2011
103. 787 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/10/2011
104. 765 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/14/2019
105. 759 SPEED ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/9/2009
106. 760 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2016
107. 764 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2016
108. 779 ALASKA ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/7/1988
109. 865 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/10/2011
110. 835 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/3/2015
111. 821 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/17/2017
112. 819 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
113. 825 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/3/2016
114. 863 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/29/2014
115. 852 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/15/2016
116. 862 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
117. 864 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 7/9/2009
118. 841 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
119. 801 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
120. 833 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/24/2009
121. 827 RANDLE ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/24/2009
122. 867 MANSFIELD 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/29/2014
123. 867 N MANSFIELD ST 38107, Shelby County property as of
124. 845 N MANSFIELD ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/24/2009
125. 835 MANSFIELD ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/30/2007
126. 831 N MANSFIELD ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/6/2008
127. 827 MANSFIELD N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2016
128. 822 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/15/2012
129. 830 RANDLE ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
130. 840 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/6/2008
131. 844 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
132. 915 MANSFIELD N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/18/2011
133. 893 MANSFIELD N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 3/24/2009
134. 896 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/18/2011
135. 0 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
136. 895 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/26/2013
137. 891 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/20/2009
138. 883 RANDLE 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/15/2012
139. 921 SPEED ST 38107, Shelby County property as of 8/21/2015
140. 909 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 11/18/2011
141. 907 SPEED 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/10/2011
142. 930 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 4/26/2013
143. 932 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 5/16/2006
144. 942 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
145. 885 ALASKA 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
146. 883 WATKINS N. 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2016
147. 877 N WATKINS 38107, Shelby County property as of 10/17/2017
148. 900 OLYMPIC 38107, Shelby County property as of 6/29/2010
149. 768 CLAYBROOK 38107, Shelby County property as of 2/1/2017
150. 872 ALASKA 38107
