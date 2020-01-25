150 blighted properties transferred from Shelby County to neighborhood non-profit

150 blighted properties transferred from Shelby County to neighborhood non-profit (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jessica Jaglois | January 24, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 6:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of blighted properties have hope for new lives now that they are in the hands of an established, neighborhood non-profit.

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators have been tracking the effects of blight in Shelby County for months.

On Friday, dozens of blighted properties in the Klondike and Smokey City neighborhoods, located in North Memphis, were transferred from the Shelby County Land Bank to the Klondike-Smokey City CDC.

The agreement is the first of its kind in Shelby County.

In a ceremony held Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris applauded the transfer.

“They’ve got a tall order,” he said of the non-profit group. “They’ve got 150 properties in their hands but we think they can do it. We’re so pleased that the community will continue to be in control of its own destiny. The prospects are really bright.”

The neighborhood group focuses on economic redevelopment in North Memphis. It paid $225,000 for the properties.

However, it’s unclear what will happen with the properties and when.

“Everybody asks ‘what are you going to do with these lots?’ I don’t know,” said Klondike-Smokey City CDC Executive Director, Quincey Morris. “It’s not left up to me. It’s left up to the community but I do know we’re going to stabilize, maintain, create jobs and keep our community looking fine.”

Maintenance of the properties is written into the deal with the County. The agreement states the Klondike-Smokey City CDC will also pay $15 per hour to those who cut do any work on the lots.

If maintenance does not continue, Shelby County can take back ownership of the properties within five years.

The Investigators went through the list of 150 properties. Many of the lots have been sitting the Shelby County Land Bank for years.

They ended up there after the previous owners stopped paying taxes and then no one purchased them at a tax sale.

In the agreement, Shelby County admits resources to maintain the vacant lots or demolish the blighted homes are severely limited. That was a factor in the transfer.

See the properties below.

