901 FC readies for second season in Memphis

“We weren’t a playoff team last year. And that was the top objective to get better. We went out and signed some top players. We signed Zach Carrol, Mark Segbers, Rafael Mentzingen, Michael Reed, and Keanu Marsh-Brown. Zach Caroll comes from Reno. He won the USL Championship. when you look at a guy with pedigree he has it all. Mark Segbers played at Swope Park last year. Right-back in his natural position. Fantastic at getting up and down. Michael Reed. A leader of men been in trenches. Rafa Mentzigen is a championship player. Dangerous on the wing. We expect he’ll be in the forward position us. Keanu Marsh-Brown is a player we found in the UK. Big leadership. Played in big games. Scored at Wembley Stadium. Played in front of 90,000 at Wembly and won’t be daunted by the crowds he’ll see over here. Can’t wait to get started. We think we’ve recruited the right type of players individually here.”