Former MPD officer pleads guilty to civil rights violations, robbery and kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, a former Memphis Police officer and a co-conspirator pleaded guilty to charges involving civil rights violations, robbery and kidnapping.
On Dec. 6, 2018, a federal grand jury indicted 61-year-old Sam Blue and co-conspirator, Anthony Davis, for federal criminal civil rights violations which included the violent crimes of robbery and kidnapping.
Based on information presented in court, Blue conspired with others to rob drug dealers of drugs or drug proceeds between 2014 and 2018.
Prior to the planned robberies, other co-conspirators would conduct surveillance of the targets. Officer Blue provided his co-conspirators with information, such as home addresses for the targets of the robberies, obtained from law enforcement restricted sources.
Blue also provided his co-conspirators with equipment, including an official MPD badge, and a car dashboard blue light to use during the planned robberies so that they could falsely claim to appear to be law enforcement.
In July 2018, the conspirators selected Eric Cain as a robbery target. The defendants began conducting surveillance on Cain and put a GPS tracker on his car.
Blue provided the gate code used by law enforcement to access Cain’s apartment complex in furtherance of the plan to commit the robbery.
On July 13, 2018, Cain told investigators he was leaving his apartment in Memphis around 4:30 a.m. when a black car with flashing blue lights pulled up behind his car.
Cain believed he was being stopped by law enforcement.
He said two suspects with handguns, camouflage hats, and black police vests approached him. Police later identified the two suspects as Yolanda Martin and Anthony Davis.
Cain said he was then forced to the ground and his keys were stolen.
He was then handcuffed and forced to wear a black mask on his head, according to police.
Cain was then taken to a home on Reese Road and placed on a chair where he was choked with a sock, burned, and punched while the suspects asked him “where the money was.”
He eventually gave them the code to his storage facility.
Cain was able to escape by jumping through the front window of the house.
He was hospitalized for a week in the burn unit and underwent surgery for his injuries.
Sentencing for Blue is scheduled for May 21 and sentencing for Davis is scheduled for May 28.
They each face sentences of up to life imprisonment.
