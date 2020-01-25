Grizzlies get back to winning track at Detroit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies, listing a little bit after two straight losses, try to right their ship with a trip to the Great Lakes.
It’s at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit for a date against the Pistons, who’ve won four of their last six games and looking to make a little noise themselves.
The only one making noise early is the Grizzlies’ Jeran Jackson, Jr. The second-year forward making the most of his homecoming to Michigan State, dropping all kinds of bombs on the Motor City. Everything from jams, to blocked shots, to alley-oops, to putbacks, and of course, the 3 pointers.
How about multiple 3’s for Triple-J. He has 24 points in the first half, hits four for eight from Downtown and leads Memphis with 29 points.
Griz led this one comfortably for a while, that is until former Memphis Tiger Derrick Rose takes over late. The former NBA Rookie of the Year weaves his way in, around and through the Grizzlies in the second half.
No one can stay in front of DRose when he wants to get to the rack -- 22 points, eight assists as this one gets tight down the stretch. But, the Grizzlies have a bevy of players who can produce this season. And all of them are young.
Take Rookie Brandon Clarke. B.C. a high flyer out of Gonzaga and hopefully right into the Rookie All-Star Game. Clarke blocking shots and finishing with authority on the break.
B.C. gets another solid double-double --15 points and 11 rebounds. And, of course, the ultimate rookie this year. He wears a Memphis uniform, and his name is Ja Morant.
Morant wraps this one up with 10 points in the 4th quarter, 16 for the game. He also has a double-double with 12 assists, Many going to Dillon Brooks who has 27. Grizzlies win this one -- final 125-112.
After the Game, Jeran Jackson, Jr. says the hot start helped do the trick.
“The first quarter we had to jump on them and we did. We hit 3′s, worked the boards, got after them and it worked,” said Jackson.
The Grizzlies, now 21-24, next host the Phoenix Suns, Sunday 5 p.m. at FedExForum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.