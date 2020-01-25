Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half, and he sank a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Detroit Pistons 125-112. Jackson was limited by foul trouble after halftime, but his 3-pointer with just over 3:00 remaining gave the Grizzlies a 114-108 lead. Ja Morant had 16 points and 12 assists for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half. Derrick Rose had 22 points for the Pistons, who were missing center Andre Drummond because of a lacerated lip.
UNDATED (AP) — The Southeastern Conference didn’t do much to help its basketball reputation the first two months of the season when it struggled through nonconference play. A chance to redeem itself comes this weekend. The SEC has plenty of possibilities for attention-getting victories Saturday during the Big 12-SEC Challenge. The most notable opportunities involve Florida hosting No. 1 Baylor and Tennessee visiting No. 3 Kansas. The Big 12 has three schools rated among the top seven teams in the NET rankings. The SEC has only one team higher than 24th.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman forward Kahlil Whitney says on Twitter that his time at the school “has not gone as I had hoped” and that he will leave the No. 15 Wildcats. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound high school All-American averaged 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds and started eight of Kentucky's first 11 games. He hasn't played more than 11 minutes during the past seven and recorded just three points and three rebounds in that stretch.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State won its seventh consecutive home game, rolling past Northern Kentucky 95-63. Bill Wampler had 19 points for Wright State (18-4, 8-1 Horizon League). Loudon Love added 16 points. Jaylon Hall had 15 points. Tyler Sharpe had 18 points for the Norse (14-7, 6-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken.