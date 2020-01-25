Man convicted of 2017 rape, robbery and murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old man convicted Friday for a kidnapping, rape, robbery and murder he committed when he was 17.
A Criminal Court jury convicted Kevvon Clark of premeditated first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of kidnapping, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape and aggravated robbery.
He will automatically receive sentences of life in prison for the murder convictions, and will be sentenced on the other convictions on March 4.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s office says Clark and another man abducted Luis Santiago and his wife in March of 2017 from the 4000 block of New Willow Road. They were robbed of cash and their truck.
An investigation showed that while in the Santiago’s pickup truck, Clark forced the woman to perform a sex act on his co-defendant.
She managed to escape by jumping from the vehicle at Getwell Road and Winchester Road, where she flagged down a motorist who took her to the Raines Station Police Precinct.
Officers found her husband’s body near his pickup truck, not far from where she had escaped.
Luis Santiago’s hands were bound and he had been shot in the back of the head.
Clark’s codefendant, 22-year-old Jermarcus Thomas also faces charges for his role in the crime and is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 5.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.