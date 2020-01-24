More rain is possible for many this weekend

THE WEEKEND: Clouds will linger overnight but some breaks in the cloud cover tomorrow will allow some brief sunshine into the Mid-South. Clouds will increase Saturday along with a slight chance of rain mainly along and south of the I-40 corridor in Arkansas and into parts of North Mississippi. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers in North Mississippi and mainly south of the I-40 corridor in West Tennessee. High temperatures will be near 50 with overnight lows near 40. Rainfall amounts will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch.