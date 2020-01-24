More rain is possible for many this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: W 5-10 Low: 34
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 High: 47
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 5 Low: 40
THE WEEKEND: Clouds will linger overnight but some breaks in the cloud cover tomorrow will allow some brief sunshine into the Mid-South. Clouds will increase Saturday along with a slight chance of rain mainly along and south of the I-40 corridor in Arkansas and into parts of North Mississippi. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers in North Mississippi and mainly south of the I-40 corridor in West Tennessee. High temperatures will be near 50 with overnight lows near 40. Rainfall amounts will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s. Wednesday will be much the same with mostly cloudy skies, a slight chance of rain, and highs near 50 with lows falling into the mid 30s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
