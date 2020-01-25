Multiple charged in connection with Southaven drive-by shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department has arrested and charged several individuals in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened Monday evening,
Police say the shooting occurred on Marcia Louise Drive.
Officers discovered that multiple shots had been fired into a occupied residence. However, no one was injured.
An investigation by the SPD has lead to the arrests of five suspects. They are being charged with conspiracy to shoot into a occupied dwelling and shooting into a occupied dwelling.
Two additional suspects have been charged with conspiracy to destroy evidence.
Investigators recovered several firearms during the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southaven Police at (662) 393-0228.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.