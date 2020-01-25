Sanitation workers say mandatory Saturday workday is in violation of city ordinances, federal law

“This administration is extremely proud of what we’ve done in partnership with the City Council for our Solid Waste employees. In 2018 during our MLK 50 commemoration, we awarded $70,000 grants to all surviving members of the 1968 sanitation workers. We’ve increased their pay and benefits, such as, for the first time in 50 years, they have a retirement plan equal to all other city employees. Additionally, we’re the only city in the country with a park that’s dedicated solely to honor the work of sanitation employees. Director Lamar is in talks with AFSME to find an agreeable solution to the April 4th holiday. For Mr. Spivey to act outside of his union representation and misrepresent the facts in this way, is a clear example of why he is no longer in an official leadership role with them.”