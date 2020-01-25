The sunshine was nice but clouds return and rain chances increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brief break in the clouds allowed sun to shine over much of the Mid-South today but a disturbance to our west will drive clouds back into the area tonight and likely lead to a few shower for some tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: S 5-10 High: 51
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing Late Wind: SW 5 Low: 41
Isolated to widely scattered showers will develop from the west after midnight and gradually spread east by early Sunday morning. Clouds and a few showers will continue during the day into the late afternoon and evening Sunday before dry air moves in late Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday clouds will gradually increase through the day with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
