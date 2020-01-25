Thousands attend Mid-South Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of people in the Mid-South received free dental work Saturday morning.
The fifth annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy free dental clinic was held at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova.
The clinic reached capacity before noon Friday and picked back up at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Free dental services from cleanings to wisdom teeth extractions were performed.
The event helped people that normally can’t afford potentially expensive dental work.
“Life gets in the way for these people. They’re taking care of their life, their kids, their jobs. These are the underserved of Memphis and surrounding areas. We help them with a dental need that would normally be postponed,” said Stueart Hudsmith, founder of Mid-South Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic.
The event reached capacity around 8 am this morning.
