Tigers recognize problems, prepare for SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s all about how you respond for the Memphis Tigers after the program suffered its worst defeat as a ranked team in history.
The U of M looking to find a way to bounce back after that ugly 40-point loss at Tulsa Wednesday night.
“I mean, the kids were embarrassed.” Penny says. “They were in shellshock after the game because they can’t understand what just happened, but, if you’re not going to protect, the defensive end and you shot the shots that they gave you, you didn’t take what you wanted. And, all night long watching that film, just seeing all the areas where we had open shots. And, they did a great job, you’ve got to give them credit. They confused our guys a lot on the offensive end. We still had 20 turnovers, and then we did nothing about it on the defensive end.”
Penny explains how his team is getting ready for its next opponent, SMU, a team not known for its defense, but is one of the highest-scoring teams in the AAC.
“The Main thing we did was 30-45 minutes of defense. We got in our stances, our slides -- getting low, moving, our defense can work for us, especially when the shots aren’t falling. We’ve won with our Defense," he said.
The big game is Saturday against SMU. Tip time, 3 p.m. at FedExForum.
