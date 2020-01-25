Tracking more rain chances this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday we are back to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower along with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated showers, afternoon highs will warm near 50 degrees and overnight lows will be in the upper 30s. Thursday we return to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday we are back to mostly cloudy skies with slight rain chances and highs in the lower 50s.