Tracking more rain chances this weekend

Saturday is looking mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Sunday another disturbance brings more rain to the Mid-South.
Clouds will linger for most of the day today across the Mid-South. There might be a brief window of sunshine this afternoon as we see one system exit and another quickly move into the region tonight. Expect highs to warm into the upper 40s today with west winds around 5 mph. Tonight we will introduce rain back into the forecast with cloudy skies and southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows tonight will hover in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the region.
TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Winds: West around 5 mph. High: 47.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 40.
SUNDAY: Expect cloudy skies and the chance for rain during the day tomorrow. The best chance to see the rain will be for locations along and south of the I-40 corridor in Eastern Arkansas and North Mississippi. Showers will be widely scattered across the region into the afternoon and evening time. Highs will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s tomorrow with south winds around 5 mph. A few leftover showers are possible Sunday night with cloudy skies expected and lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we are back to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower along with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated showers, afternoon highs will warm near 50 degrees and overnight lows will be in the upper 30s. Thursday we return to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday we are back to mostly cloudy skies with slight rain chances and highs in the lower 50s.
