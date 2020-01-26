Aspire Public Schools announces name change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some students in one Shelby County Charter School system are about to embark on a new “journey.”
The Aspire Public Schools in Memphis will soon become "Journey Community Schools."
School leaders said this effort started a year ago, as they sought to figure out the best way to serve children in Memphis.
Inspiration came from input from families, community members and teammates over the past year.
“Journey suggests that it’s lifelong, that it doesn’t stop just at education. Some of the imagery you see on our logo is horizon, it’s a new day it’s a new opportunity,” said Nickalous Manning, Journey Community Schools Executive Director.
The schools are still under Aspire for now.
Journey Community Schools will officially launch July 1.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.