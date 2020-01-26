Man charged with reckless driving, drag racing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police caught him drag racing on the streets of Memphis Saturday night.
Tori Tuggle was seen driving a black Ford Mustang in the area of Beale Street and Riverside Drive when an officer stopped him. Tuggle was allegedly driving without a tag light and the license plate cover was tinted. The officer advised him of the issue and let him go.
A second officer saw the 21-year-old make multiple improper lane changes while driving eastbound on Crump Boulevard. Officers believe he was driving around 80 to 90 miles per hour while weaving through traffic.
The affidavit says officers in the area also saw Tuggle racing with an unidentified silver vehicle.
He was taken into custody while getting gas at a nearby gas station.
Tuggle is facing multiple charges including reckless driving and drag racing.
