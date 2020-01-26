MBI investigating disappearance of 32-year-old Pearl River Co. woman

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking the public’s help in finding a 32-year-old woman who was last seen entering her home Friday.
Rebecca Lee Reid, 32, from Lumberton in Pearl River County was at her home on Lee Town Road wearing black sweat pants and a brown jacket before she went missing, according to MBI.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 325 pounds with black and purple hair and brown eyes.
Family members say Reid suffers from a medical condition that could affect her judgment.
Information regarding her whereabouts can be reported to Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at 601-916-1969.
