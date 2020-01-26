1-month-old baby reported missing from Cordova home

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for a 1-month-old baby girl who went missing from a Cordova home overnight.
Sophia Salazar was taken from a home on Old Mill Stream near Germantown Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday by her father Juan Lopez.
Investigators believe Lopez was intoxicated when he left with Sophia.
Sophia is 20 inches long, 8 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and light complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.
Lopez is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, medium length hair and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hat, a burgundy sweater, black sweat pants and red and black shoes.
The two could be traveling in a 2012 black Dodge Ram.
