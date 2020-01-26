Players react to the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Current and former NBA players took to social media in response to the untimely death of Kobe Bryant.
The retired NBA star died in a helicopter crash Sunday at the age of 41.
Sources confirm Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash.
Known as the “Black Mamba,” Bryant played in the NBA for 20 years and earned five championship rings. He was named the league MVP in 2008 and was an 18-time All-Star.
For many, the news of Bryant’s death came as a shock.
“Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it,” tweeted Pau Gasol, former LA Laker.
“Oh my god... plz no,” tweeted Jarren Jackson, Jr.
Brandon Clarke tweeted, “There is just no way man.”
Former New Orleans Pelican Tony Allen tweeted, “We all mourn the death of Kobe Bryant. My heart goes out to his family. May he rest in peace.”
Bryant leaves behind three children and his wife, Vanessa.
