Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant's last interview with CNN
January 26, 2020 at 1:59 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 3:00 PM

(AP/Gray News) - Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Kobe Bryant arrives at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Source: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bryant died in a crash near Calabasas, California, a source told The Associated Press.

All five people aboard the helicopter died in the crash.

It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter.

Variety reports that officials confirmed Bryant was a passenger aboard the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, a Los Angeles County suburb.

The Los Angeles Times also reports Bryant was killed in the crash.

