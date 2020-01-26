Showers this evening & patchy fog tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak front will keep clouds and showers for some in the forecast tonight. Overnight the rain will end but patchy fog will develop and will last into the morning commute.
TONIGHT: Showers ending and fog developing. Wind: SW 5 Low: 42
MONDAY: Patchy fog in the morning then becoming partly cloudy NW 5 High: 54
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy Wind: NW 5 Low: 36
Clouds and a few showers will continue this evening before dry air moves in late tonight.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday clouds will gradually increase through the day with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Weekend: Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of showers with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs near 60.
