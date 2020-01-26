Tracking showers as we wrap up the weekend

A disturbance will keep clouds in the forecast today along with widely scattered showers through the afternoon and evening.
Cloudy skies and showers are what we can expect for today. Showers are pushing in from the west and we will see them continue into the evening hours today. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 50s along with southwest winds around 5 mph. Clouds will remain in place tonight along with a few showers. Lows will dip into the lower 40s with west winds around 5 mph. This system causing the rain today will push east overnight, and we should start the work and school week off on a dry and sunnier note.
TODAY: Mainly cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 51.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: West around 5 mph. Low: 41.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, afternoon highs will warm into the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies expected both Thursday and Friday as highs stay in the lower 50s both days and lows remain in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A few showers are possible next Saturday, otherwise expect cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
