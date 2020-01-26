Tracking showers as we wrap up the weekend

Cloudy skies and showers are what we can expect for today. Showers are pushing in from the west and we will see them continue into the evening hours today. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 50s along with southwest winds around 5 mph. Clouds will remain in place tonight along with a few showers. Lows will dip into the lower 40s with west winds around 5 mph. This system causing the rain today will push east overnight, and we should start the work and school week off on a dry and sunnier note.