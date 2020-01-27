Authorities search for suspect in Blytheville murder case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are looking for a man sought in connection with a murder of a man last year.
According to Capt. John Frazier with Blytheville police, officials are looking for Devon Rainey, 23, of Blytheville on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
A woman was also being held in the Mississippi County jail this week in connection with the murder of a man.
Frazier said Mariah Diamond was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Kevondre Williams.
Williams’ body was found around 2 p.m. Aug. 19 by a city worker mowing in the 2400 block of South Elm Street. Williams had been reported missing about six hours earlier.
Officials said family told police that Williams was last seen Aug. 13.
Frazier, who heads the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, told Region 8 News that the murder investigation is ongoing with officials following up on leads.
Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said Rainey is the third person either arrested or sought by police in connection with the murder.
Anyone with information on the murder can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.
