Best Life: How to kill a bad habit

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Got a bad habit you’d like to break? Most Americans do but don’t know how. There are some tried-and-true ways to stop the behaviors you’re tired of!
We all have them. What’s a bad habit you’d like to break?
In a recent poll, 32% of those surveyed said smoking was the bad habit that irritated them the most, followed by crude language and talking while chewing food. And 41% said a “near-death experience” would be the most likely thing to help them to break a bad habit!
But you don’t have to face death to conquer your bad behaviors! Experts said first identify the habit you want to break. Then, replace it with a better one.
So, instead of smoking, try chewing gum. This swapping strategy can help you be more successful. Also, accountability is key when breaking a bad habit.
Tell other people about your plan. This can include sharing it on social media or letting your friends and family know.
Track your progress with daily charts or checklists. Experts said it takes about 66 days to form a new habit. And – reward yourself when you meet your goals! With ways to kill the bad habits that are wearing you down.
Experts said it’s important to know the difference between a bad habit and an addiction. An addiction usually affects relationships and your work-life.
It preoccupies your thoughts and you’ll find yourself unable to stop performing the behavior.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.