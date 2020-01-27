Human remains found near Hazen identified as missing Cross County woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Prairie County sheriff confirms the woman found in a grave in the county is that of missing Cross County woman Christy Rooks.
Both federal and state authorities discovered her remains Saturday in a crude grave site about nine miles north of Hazen, according to Arkansas State Police.
Both Arkansas State Police special agents and the FBI Evidence Recovery team went to the scene, officials said.
Officials said state troopers, special agents and the FBI have been at the scene since Friday.
“Information tied to the disappearance of Christy Rooks, 42, of Wynne led law enforcement officers to farm property and a residence between Des Arc and Hazen, where the investigation and evidence recovery has been underway over the past two days,” ASP said.
In the release, officials said Earl Parks, 47, of Hazen was taken into custody on suspicion of being in a felon in possession of a firearm. Parks is also being questioned by state police in connection with Rooks’ disappearance.
On Monday, Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman said Parks was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was given no bond.
Officials also said Rooks’ Nissan Altima was found Friday by troopers in the Cabot area.
Several law enforcement agencies have been looking for Rooks since Jan. 10.
