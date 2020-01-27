MBI investigates 3 officer-involved shootings in North Mississippi in 3 days

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators were still on scene in Clarksdale, Mississippi Monday afternoon. The scene on Florida Avenue is the most recent of three officer-involved shootings that happened in North Mississippi in a 3-day span.
“I just saw the police officers lights and everything, a lot of people were out,” Jerlean Cooper said.
According to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy was serving a search warrant around 6:30 Monday morning when a deputy shot a suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital. No other information was given.
“It’s kind of frightening because you never know when a bullet is going to come through your window or door,” Cooper said.
On Sunday, the Mayor of Tunica says a Tunica police officer heard gunshots coming from an incident at the Valero Gas Station on Highway 61 that broke a window. Upon responding to the incident, the officer confronted a suspect and fired shots.
“You know it’s just terrible,” June Wheeler said.
The shooting happened right next to June Wheeler’s home on the corner of Cummins and Delta.
The suspect, who the Mayor says had a gun, was shot and is recovering in the hospital.
“I had my gun under my bed but I might put it in the bed with me after that,” Wheeler said.
On Saturday, the Tate County District Attorney John Champion called a Coldwater police officer’s actions heroic. According to officials, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 51 when a man driving this green truck pulled over in front of them and got out with a knife and then went back to his truck and got a shotgun.
The officer moved away from the innocent people he had pulled over, according to Champion, when the suspect shot the officer.
The officer returned fire hitting the suspect twice according to investigators.
The officer was treated and released from the hospital and is lucky to be alive according to Champion.
“Let me just tell you, fate was on his side, that’s all I can say.” John Champion, District Attorney of Tate County said. “The good Lord wasn’t ready to take him today. Because the shots were fired at relatively close range.”
None of the officers or suspects injured in these shootings have been identified by officials.
We have reached out to the District Attorney who represents Coahoma County and Tunica County for more information about those two officer-involved shootings but we have not heard back.
