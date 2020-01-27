MBI investigating the third officer-involved shooting in 3 days in north Mississippi

COAHOMA CO., Miss (WMC) - Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are searching for information after an officer-involved shooting in Clarksdale.
Around 6:30 Monday morning, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Florida St.
Officers said a suspect was shot on the scene. The suspect was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. Investigators have not identified the suspect shot or the officer involved. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi since Jan. 25.
Saturday, both the officer and the suspect were injured. The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop on Highway 306 and Highway 51 in Coldwater, Mississippi.
Sunday, agents with the MBI were called to an officer-involved shooting in Tunica, Mississippi. Details around this shooting are very limited at this time.
