Shelby Co. Commissioners discuss residency requirements for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners will meet Monday to try and deal with an issue that has sparked controversy. It has to do with residency requirements for Shelby County employees.
There’s a meeting scheduled Monday between local leaders to discuss the issue.
It comes in the wake of months of controversy over the county director of corrections and allegations that he lives in Tipton County.
The county’s charter said employees must reside in the county at the time they’re appointed, but that concept could be explained differently depending on who you ask.
In November, commissioners passed a vote of no confidence in Anthony Alexander, the Shelby County Director of Corrections.
This came after commissioners and WMC Action News 5 was given documents from a private investigator alleging that Alexander lived in Tipton County.
But there is no way of knowing where Alexander is a resident of Shelby County or not because the county has not adopted a clearly articulated test for determining whether an employee is in compliance with the county charter.
County commission chairman Mark Billingsley, who called today’s meeting said he wants to see a clear definition from other commissioners and the administration on what it means to live in the county for county employees.
He’s eager to see what other county leaders think, as they try to resolve the issue once and for all.
