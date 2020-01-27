Some sunshine this afternoon followed by more clouds

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday clouds will gradually increase through the day with highs in the lower 50s. Rain will move in by Tuesday night and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers to start the day along with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 50 and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s.