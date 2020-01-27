United Way of the Mid-South offering free tax help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tax season is officially here. Monday, the IRS began accepting 2019 tax returns.
Whether you owe the federal government money, or you're expecting a refund, the United Way of the Mid-South is offering free help.
Volunteer tax experts, who are certified by the IRS, are fanning out across the Mid-South to help people like Kimberlee Smith prepare their taxes.
They helped Smith prepare her taxes for the last two years.
"I was very happy with it," Smith said. "It helped out a lot."
Phyllis Fickling with the United Way of the Mid-South said you must have a household income of less than $56,000 thousand dollars to take part in the program.
Fickling said the goal is to help low- and moderate-income Mid-Southerners save hundreds of dollars in filing fees and maximize their refunds.
Last year, United Way tax prep volunteers helped more than 11,000 people get more than $14 million in refunds and more than $4.5 million in tax credits.
“Sometimes that credit can be a game-changer for a family, and especially a struggling family that might be looking for that next car repair, or that might be looking for that next health care bill that they need to pay or medicines or things like that,” said Fickling.
United Way tax prep volunteers will be at 24 locations, including five super sites with heavier traffic.
You can also call 211, to find a location nearest you and to set up an appointment.
Fickling said clients should remember to bring a picture I.D. and Social Security card.
The United Way is also planning a couple of big tax prep events, starting with Super Tax Day, which will be held on Feb. 8.
You can get more information visit https://www.uwmidsouth.org/free-tax-prep/
