ETSU looks to extend streak vs Mercer

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Buccaneers have given up just 62.8 points per game to conference opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 66 per game they gave up in non-conference play.DOMINANT DJORDJE: Dimitrijevic has connected on 40.3 percent of the 119 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 14 for 25 over his last three games. He's also made 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.