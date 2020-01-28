Frequent young gunshot victims weigh heavily on hospital staff in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors and staff at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital are fighting heartbreak in the ER. Two patients have died there due to gun violence already this year.
Dr. Regan Williams heads the trauma center at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
In 2017, she saw an alarming spike. More children were showing up with gunshot wounds, and several were dying.
“We don't know all the details when they come in, but it's often times some kid who was walking down the street who was shot,” Williams said. “That seems senseless horrible and awful.” In 2017 the trauma center saw 100 gunshot wound patients and nine died. In 2018 the number went down with 67 patients and four deaths. The next year, again there was an increase with 89 patients and seven deaths.
So far this year doctors at Le Bonheur have seen three young gunshot patients. Two died in the same week.
“Having two back to back was really hard,” Williams said.
Williams said the youth affected by gun violence weighs on the staff, many who are parents. After every trauma event the staff has a debriefing, and there is help provided there if they need it.
“We also have a psychologist that the hospital employs just for employees and families,” Williams said. “She attends those debriefings and interact or meet with people who need just a little bit extra counseling.”
Williams said since 2004, 54 percent of the gunshot wound patients at Le Bonheur were shot in accidental shootings. Still, the other 46 percent, more than 220 kids, were shot in intentional shootings.
“We now have two areas we can really work on,” Williams said. “One is safe storage of firearms, and the other is how do we decrease community violence.”
Le Bonheur has the Be Smart training to train people about safe gun possession where you can get a gun lock. The hospital also hosts Stop the Bleed training. Through this training you could help save a life in your community.
