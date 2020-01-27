A great start to the week but clouds & more rain are on the way

THIS WEEK: Clouds will gradually increase from west to east through the day tomorrow along with a slight chance of a stray shower during the afternoon. Rain chances increase tomorrow night as Gulf moisture increases and continues to stream into the area. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers for much of the day along with highs in the upper 40s. Showers will exit Wednesday evening with clouds lingering and lows falling into the mid 30s. Rainfall amounts Tuesday night through Wednesday will average a quarter to half an inch for most areas. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.