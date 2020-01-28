HCA: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HCA Holdings Inc. (HCA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.07 billion.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.09 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.
The hospital operator posted revenue of $13.52 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.31 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $3.51 billion, or $10.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.34 billion.
HCA expects full-year earnings to be $11.30 to $12.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $53.5 billion to $55.5 billion.
HCA shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 6.5% in the last 12 months.
